Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Synopsys stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,063. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.76 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.