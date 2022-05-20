Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.69. 5,715,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

