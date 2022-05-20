Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Up 9.9%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

