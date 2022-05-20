Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($88.54) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.13 ($107.42).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.84 ($81.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.99. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($104.60).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

