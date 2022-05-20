Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 2.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 195,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 425,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.99 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.