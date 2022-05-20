Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

SAR stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

