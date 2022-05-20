Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $266.21

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.21 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 262.97 ($3.24). Schroder Oriental Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.25), with a volume of 280,432 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.62. The stock has a market cap of £695.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($9,613.91).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

