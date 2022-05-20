Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 215.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,794 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 792,002 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.