SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

NYSE SE opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

