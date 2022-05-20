SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.01 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 64,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,566,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

