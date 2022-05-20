Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Raised by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

STX stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

