Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $176,135.40 and $829.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

