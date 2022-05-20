Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Trading Down 4.7%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 37 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The firm has a market cap of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.