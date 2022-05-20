Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech is benefiting from strong momentum across industrial and infrastructure markets served. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform, 10G PON products,5G wireless and broad-based protection platformsis consistently driving its top-line growth. The growing adoption of LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard is continuously benefiting the company. Further, growing shipments in Asia and North Americaremains a key positive factor. Apart from this, the company is continuously growing its customer base on the back of BlueRiver technology, which remains another positive. However, weak consumer demand for protection products remains a headwind. Further, increasing product development and engineering expenses remain concerns for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Semtech has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

