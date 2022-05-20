Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,000 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in UiPath by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

PATH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

