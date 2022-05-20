Senvest Management LLC Buys 134,377 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 4.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $141,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $32,363,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

