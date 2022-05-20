Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Senvest Management LLC cut its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,986 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 22.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 698,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.93. 3,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,185. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Absolute Software Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.