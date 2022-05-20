Senvest Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,118 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.27% of CEVA worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 366,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 293,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.52 million, a P/E ratio of 329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

