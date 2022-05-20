Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,633 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 453.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.