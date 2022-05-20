Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 750,056 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $63,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,928. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

