Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,819 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW traded up $31.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.90. 172,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,801. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $337.13 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.75. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

