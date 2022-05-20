Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,067 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,914. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

