Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 52,279 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,279 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,306,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,604,392. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

