Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 80,141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 239.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 151,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

