Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,050 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in V.F. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $46.40. 431,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

