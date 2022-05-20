Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,059 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. 10,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,121. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57.
