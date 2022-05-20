Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.