Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 803.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,750,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 142,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,368. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

