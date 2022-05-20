Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,548,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 101,198 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

