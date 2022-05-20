Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.63.

ADBE traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.16. 114,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.36. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.