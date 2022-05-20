Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $39.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $39,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,976. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

