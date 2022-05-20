Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,424. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

