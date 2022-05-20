Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $8.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $609.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.43. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.5617 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

