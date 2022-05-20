Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 441,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,376. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

