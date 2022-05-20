Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,997,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,209,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,095,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,588,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,859,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

