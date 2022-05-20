Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 462,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 403,606 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.