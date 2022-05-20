Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHPW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

