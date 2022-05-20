Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.75.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.92.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL stock opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.