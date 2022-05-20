Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 387247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of £31.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

