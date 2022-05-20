Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a sector weight rating on the stock.

SCVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

SCVL opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $739.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,283 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

