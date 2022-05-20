Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $739.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

