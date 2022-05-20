Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00014505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $3.94 million and $159,268.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,028.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.08 or 0.06752508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00510492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,558.31 or 1.76270683 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,356 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

