Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Grows By 23.1%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.