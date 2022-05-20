Short Interest in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Increases By 21.2%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $170,000.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.52 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.