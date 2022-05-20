Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SIEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 359,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

