Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

SGTX stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

