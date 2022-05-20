Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as low as C$3.36. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 154,780 shares changing hands.

SVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$619.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.17.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,170. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,135.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.