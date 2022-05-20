Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.46

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.46 and last traded at $99.86, with a volume of 1720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 34.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

