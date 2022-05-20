SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.19

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 36669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

