Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.38.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.05. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$396.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 200,700 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

